This A Cappella Disney Medley Will Melt Your Heart

Something about hearing a classic song in a slightly different arrangement is really amazing. When it’s three classic songs from your favorite Disney movies, it’s even better.
Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix joined boyfriend Jeremy Michael Lewis and a capella group Voctave to perform a trio of Disney classics that you probably remember from all those times you tried not to cry during them.
The group sings Tangled’s "I See The Light," Tarzan’s "You'll Be In My Heart," and Hercules’ "Go The Distance." Their renditions of all three songs are, obviously, pitch perfect. A video recorded at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida went up on YouTube on Tuesday, already collecting over 580,000 views.
"Fans have been asking us for years us to record music with one another. We’re both huge Disney fans so we knew it was the perfect fit for us to perform together," Maldonado said in a press release.
Both Maldonado and Lewis were members of University of Kentucky’s acoUstiKats. Their fans and fans of a cappella at large have been clamoring for this collaboration for years. When Jamey Ray, a Rollins College music tech lecturer, asked them to hop in the booth, they jumped at the chance.
