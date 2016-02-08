Aside from freeing those who were wrongfully convicted, conviction integrity units have another side effect: They can increase Americans' trust in the U.S. police system. "It can't help but do that," Hale told Refinery29. "If you have active units being led by committed elected officials, or appointed officials, you can't help but restore confidence in the criminal justice system."



Part of that restoration of justice includes those responsible for the original convictions being able to admit their mistakes. "Sometimes justice is not winning," Hale told Refinery29. "You never close the books on a case."



Hale also told Refinery29 that conviction integrity units are "as essential as the other units that you have within a prosecutor's office." Hopefully, 2016 will see more district attorney's offices agree with Hale's statement and institute CIUs, so that the wrongfully convicted will be exonerated of the charges against them. "The quest for justice never really ends," Hale told Refinery29.