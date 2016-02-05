If You Love Adele, You're Gonna Lose It Over Baby Adele

Hello, Adele fans. You may want to sit down before you read this. The soulful singer and everyone's current musical crush has just officially released the second single, "When We Were Young," from her third album, 25. She also debuted what might be our favorite album art yet.
It is a picture of a young Adele, with a massive grin and more than one missing tooth. Adele shared a picture on Instagram of the art plastered on a wall in London.
She looks like such a goofy and carefree kid, which could explain why she is so fun to watch now.
Adele originally shared the photo in a #TBT tweet in October 2015, and now it's showing up as the album art for the single.
Throwing it way back with this! Thank you for all the love, I am so blown away. X #TBT pic.twitter.com/MdpONeUnEt— Adele (@Adele) October 29, 2015
As if things couldn't get better, you can now stream the song on Spotify, for all your repeat-listening needs. You'll quickly notice how perfectly Adele's picture aligns with the lyrics of the song.
