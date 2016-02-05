Amber Rose Is Unrecognizable In This #TBT School Photo

Erin Donnelly
You've come a long way, baby.

Long before she crossed paths with Kanye, Wiz, or the Sunglass Hut, Amber Rose was simply a schoolgirl with a love of wavy bangs and Team USA. Now we have visual proof.

Yesterday Rose took part in #ThrowbackThursday by sharing an old school photo on Instagram. Here she is 12-years-old, sans shaved head and shades. We barely recognize her.

#TBT Muva at 12 😇 Sidebar.... I was 5'9 😳

A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Love the bob, babe. As Rose notes, she was already 5'9 at age 12, and that Olympics T-shirt suggests a love of sports. It's a little awkward, but what school photo from that era wasn't? Here's hoping there are more photos of Baby Amber in our future.
