Heave a sigh of relief, stargazers. Valentine's Day — and all the angst and pressure surrounding it — is now in our rearview mirrors. Love ya, but bye, Cupid, bye. Raise your hand if you're ready to lighten up about love! Good news: This Tuesday, romantic Venus exits goal-obsessed Capricorn and chills in laid-back Aquarius until March 12. What seemed like Such An Epic Ordeal for the last few weeks might actually be fodder for some good comic relief. Can't you see a little humor in that "heartbreaking" hookup gone awry? (Sorry bae, but the fact that your therapist told you that your engulfment issues stem from your mother breast-feeding you until age five because she was a founding member of La Leche League does NOT excuse away your inability to return a post-coital text in a timely manner...wait...bwahahahah!) Love could even come from the friend zone — stay open to surprises.



But despite Venus' levity early in the week, we'll plunge into deeper waters on Saturday, when the sun slips into soulful, sensitive Pisces until March 20. This water sign governs dreams, divinely inspired creativity and the esoteric realm. Move your schedule around to make time for meditation and the muse. With cerebral Mercury zipping into individualistic Aries for two weeks on Sunday, we could emerge in March with something truly original to share with the world — not to mention some white-light insights about our deepest desires. Keep that (locked) diary within reach.



