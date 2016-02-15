Heave a sigh of relief, stargazers. Valentine's Day — and all the angst and pressure surrounding it — is now in our rearview mirrors. Bye bye, Cupid. Raise your hand if you're ready to lighten up about love! Good news: This Tuesday, romantic Venus exits goal-obsessed Capricorn and chills in laid-back Aquarius until March 12. What seemed like such an epic ordeal for the last few weeks might actually be fodder for some good comic relief. Can't you see a little humour in that "heartbreaking" hookup gone awry? Love could even come from the friend zone — stay open to surprises.
But despite Venus' levity early in the week, we'll plunge into deeper waters on Saturday, when the sun slips into soulful, sensitive Pisces until March 20. This water sign governs dreams, divinely inspired creativity and the esoteric realm. Move your schedule around to make time for meditation and the muse. With cerebral Mercury zipping into individualistic Aries for two weeks on Sunday, we could emerge in March with something truly original to share with the world — not to mention some white-light insights about our deepest desires. Keep that (locked) diary within reach.
