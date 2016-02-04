

"I just saw my wife's initials and that's my family," West told Big Boy. "I just wanna show that I am a man," and more than that, a "family man." He's happy to have it all behind him, saying, "I was happy we got it cleared up. And shit is good now. It was great to have closure."



But one last thing: Speaking of feuds, the show's host couldn't let Kanye leave without having him address one last bit of drama. In a Drake song, "Summer Sixteen," the Canadian rapper suggests that he has a bigger pool than Kanye.



The verse goes: "I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella, then I turned into Jay / Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than 'Ye / And look, man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger is what I’m sayin."



So, Kanye. Is it true? Is Drake's pool superior to yours?



"I have three pools," he said, and then paused for a bit. "That's my answer."