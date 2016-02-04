Kanye West still doesn't know what to call his new album, but he doesn't seem too concerned 'cause everything else is going pretty well.
He's back on good terms with his ex Amber Rose and fellow rapper and friend Wiz Khalifa, he told BigBoyTV in an exclusive interview.
The show's host, Big Boy, started talking to West about his music (which West described as "a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it," and said his mother and family patriarch Robert Kardashian are assisting him up in heaven with its production), but quickly got to the good stuff.
Regarding the very surprising and confusing selfie of Kim and Amber, West said it was taken at none other than Kris Jenner's house.
"That is a real picture," he confirmed.
He also gave closure to the quickly viral Twitter rant in which he started beef with Khalifa for essentially no reason.
"We chopped it up, squashed it," West said of the remaining beef between them. He explained that he thought Khalifa was really referring to his wife's initials, "K.K.," when he wrote the tweet seen 'round the world.
But it turned out that "kk," in this context (read: Khalifa's Twitter feed), means weed — not Kim Kardashian.
KK is weed fool. Reason's why your not wavy. Go bacc to Swish. https://t.co/7OT4xiQa5V— KOE (@wizkhalifa) January 27, 2016
"I just saw my wife's initials and that's my family," West told Big Boy. "I just wanna show that I am a man," and more than that, a "family man." He's happy to have it all behind him, saying, "I was happy we got it cleared up. And shit is good now. It was great to have closure."
But one last thing: Speaking of feuds, the show's host couldn't let Kanye leave without having him address one last bit of drama. In a Drake song, "Summer Sixteen," the Canadian rapper suggests that he has a bigger pool than Kanye.
The verse goes: "I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella, then I turned into Jay / Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than 'Ye / And look, man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger is what I’m sayin."
So, Kanye. Is it true? Is Drake's pool superior to yours?
"I have three pools," he said, and then paused for a bit. "That's my answer."
Drake: "Now I got a bigger pool than Ye...Ye's pool is nice/mine is just bigger that's all I'm saying."— Jack Dunlop (@CouRageJD) January 31, 2016
Kanye: pic.twitter.com/cOoEeBgcVF
Touché. Do we smell a new round of beef a-brewin'?
Never a dull moment with this fam.
