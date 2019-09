Alicia Keys Wants Paul Ryan To Be Her Valentine — With One Catch

’Tis the season for lovebirds, and songstress Alicia Keys has her eyes set on one special guy — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She even recorded a special video, just for him.“I recently saw a picture of you working out and I was like, ‘mmm!’” she smiles in the video, originally published on Mic . But she has one teensy, little, oh-so-romantic request. “Help bring justice reform to a vote so we can keep families together, and reunite those who have been unjustly torn apart by excessive incarceration instead of just getting the help they needed.” I mean, what girl doesn’t want that for Valentine’s Day?“Can you do that, Paul? I know you can,” she coos.Keys is a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform. In late 2015, she organized a petition to ask Congress to address the issue and spoke before legislators on Capitol Hill. “Too many families — and our communities — are being destroyed by mass incarceration,” she said in a statement at the time.The statistics around mass incarceration are heartbreaking. According to the NAACP , 1 in every 31 adults, or 3.2% of the entire U.S. population, is under the control of the criminal justice system. The racial disparities are astonishing, too — Black Americans are incarcerated at nearly six times the rate of white Americans, and 1 in 3 Black males born today can expect to be incarcerated at some point.