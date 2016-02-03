Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Had A Crush On The Same Boy

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both grew up in front of our eyes on their Disney Channel shows.
They were around the same age, and most likely hanging out together at the same places, so it makes sense that along the way they ended up sharing at least one of the same love interests.
"We both liked the same guy when we were 16," Gomez told W magazine. "It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”
Gomez is referring to a famous love triangle from 2004 that involved Aaron Carter, Lindsay Lohan, and Hilary Duff. Carter jumped from Duff to Lohan, back to Duff again, and then cheated on Duff with someone else. It resulted, unsurprisingly, in some very public drama.
We're glad Gomez and Cyrus never came to that. But we can't help but wonder, who is the guy they both were crushing on?
Who were the hotties in 2008 on Disney Channel?
Could it have been Nick Jonas? Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream premiered in 2008.
Or another set of brothers? Perhaps the Sprouse brothers from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
But my bet's on Zac Efron, who would have just finished up filming High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
