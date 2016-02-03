The Future Of Makeup Tutorials Is Here — & It's Awesome

Nars 360-Degree Makeup Tutorial
Even if you're not a dedicated gamer, you've likely heard about the wonders of virtual reality. The immersive video technology — which makes you feel like you're actually in the moment, rather than just watching it — is best used for sporting events, concerts, films, and, of course, video games. And thanks to this new video that NARS shared exclusively with Refinery29, we're now seeing just how game-changing it could be in the world of beauty, too.
NARS teamed up with Facebook 360 Video to bring you the makeup tutorial of the future, above. (Disclaimer: If you're watching the video on mobile, you'll need to click here, as it only works within the Facebook or YouTube apps.) The video — which shows NARS lead makeup stylist Janice Daoud creating a spring 2016 beauty look — allows you to control which specific portions of the tutorial you want to focus on, either with a swipe of your cursor (if you're watching it on a desktop) or by physically rotating your phone or dragging your finger across the screen (if you're viewing it on a mobile device).
Besides being really effing cool, why does this matter to you? Well, picture this: You're watching a painfully long, 15-minute YouTube tutorial on, say, how to get a smokin' evening makeup look. The vlogger goes through every single step and product she uses to get her full face, but you're really only interested in how she pulled off her smoky eye, or her flawless base makeup, or her perfectly matte lips. So you have to do that annoying thing where you guess what part of the video you need to stop on, and keep starting and stopping until you're on the part you need. It's a tedious task that will no longer be necessary thanks to NARS' latest digital-beauty milestone.
It's safe to say that the way we digest beauty content is continuing to transform with the evolution of technology, and this is a prime example of the amazing directions in which it can grow. Imagine being able to immerse yourself in the backstage-at-Fashion Week experience while you're chilling in bed, or gaining behind-the-scenes access to an editorial photo shoot with the swivel of your smartphone, or glimpsing what really goes into Kylie Jenner's videos from every angle. Self-driving cars and being able to track your steps are cool concepts and all, but we think the fashion and beauty space has the potential to eclipse all of those fancy-pantsy innovations (all biases aside, of course). Watch the video above to witness why.
