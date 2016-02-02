Have You Seen Pamela Anderson's Son's Instagram Yet? Because You Should

Molly Horan
It might seem like just yesterday that Pamela Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape first leaked online. But it's been over 20 years, and now their son, Dylan Lee, is an 18-year-old model.

In fact, he will be modeling for Saint Laurent’s show in Los Angeles on February 10, New York Post reports.

Playing guitar and what not @hedislimane

A photo posted by Hey. (@dylanjaggerlee) on


When not pursuing his modeling career, Lee is filling his Instagram feed with shirtless selfies (many of which were taken for a series by Hedi Slimane, Saint Laurent's creative director). But he knows the importance of variety. There are shirtless selfies with a guitar. Shirtless selfies with a dog. Shirtless selfies on top of a car. So check out his account, and take a moment to consider your own mortality.

Miss my Beach dayz ✨

A photo posted by Hey. (@dylanjaggerlee) on

