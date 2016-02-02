Have You Seen Pamela Anderson's Son's Instagram Yet? Because You Should

It might seem like just yesterday that Pamela Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape first leaked online. But it's been over 20 years, and now their son, Dylan Lee, is an 18-year-old model.
In fact, he will be modeling for Saint Laurent’s show in Los Angeles on February 10, New York Post reports.
When not pursuing his modeling career, Lee is filling his Instagram feed with shirtless selfies (many of which were taken for a series by Hedi Slimane, Saint Laurent's creative director). But he knows the importance of variety. There are shirtless selfies with a guitar. Shirtless selfies with a dog. Shirtless selfies on top of a car. So check out his account, and take a moment to consider your own mortality.
