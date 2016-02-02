I can't believe @gogrease is OVER! Grand opening and grand closing. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported me last night. Doing #greaselive was one of the most incredible experiences and I'm so glad you guys liked it as much as I did. Till next time Rizz... ❤️ #pinkladyforlife

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 1, 2016 at 6:25pm PST