Yes, that's a lyric from Taylor Swift's "22." In case you've forgotten, Swift and Styles famously dated. Swift by all accounts wrote some pretty well-known tunes based on their time together. Some have speculated that One Direction's song " Perfect " is about Swift.Perhaps there is nothing to read into here. Maybe Harry Styles was simply scrolling through his iTunes, came upon Swift's Red, and thought, Hey, I like this album, and "22" is a super-catchy song about my current age. I guess I'll tweet the lyrics to the chorus. But maybe Styles is putting out a coded message. Maybe he's trying to win Swift back. Or maybe, just maybe, he's doing some top-notch trolling.