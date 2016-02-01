Young One Direction songbird Harry Styles turned 22 today. He of the long locks and deep V-neck shirts marked the occasion on Twitter with a celebratory tweet. He wrote: "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22."
Yes, that's a lyric from Taylor Swift's "22." In case you've forgotten, Swift and Styles famously dated. Swift by all accounts wrote some pretty well-known tunes based on their time together. Some have speculated that One Direction's song "Perfect" is about Swift.
Perhaps there is nothing to read into here. Maybe Harry Styles was simply scrolling through his iTunes, came upon Swift's Red, and thought, Hey, I like this album, and "22" is a super-catchy song about my current age. I guess I'll tweet the lyrics to the chorus. But maybe Styles is putting out a coded message. Maybe he's trying to win Swift back. Or maybe, just maybe, he's doing some top-notch trolling.
Perhaps there is nothing to read into here. Maybe Harry Styles was simply scrolling through his iTunes, came upon Swift's Red, and thought, Hey, I like this album, and "22" is a super-catchy song about my current age. I guess I'll tweet the lyrics to the chorus. But maybe Styles is putting out a coded message. Maybe he's trying to win Swift back. Or maybe, just maybe, he's doing some top-notch trolling.
Advertisement