Is The New One Direction Song About Taylor Swift?

A new One Direction song is here, and this track comes with a mystery. "Perfect" dropped last night, and many fans took a look at the lyrics and decided Harry Styles had penned it for his ex, Taylor Swift. The damning evidence? The catchy bridge: "If you like cameras flashing every time we go out / If you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about / Baby, I'm perfect / Baby, we're perfect."
If this track is indeed about Swift, then the breakup song that "Perfect" references might be 1989's "Out of the Woods," which many believe is about Styles. Fans have also taken to social media to point out the song seems to feature a take down of another 1989 track, "Style." Could this be the start of a musical war? Maybe. Perhaps we should all be on the look out for Swift's new song, "Actually, I Am Perfect."
Advertisement
Opener Photo: David Fisher/Rex/REX USA.
Advertisement