What is 3D printing? How is it used to produce jewelry?

"3D printing is an additive manufacturing process. A 3D printer builds a piece of jewelry by printing it in layers of powdered materials like nylon, metal, or wax. As each new layer of material is printed, it’s coated with a binding agent that hardens the layers together. After the final shape is finished, a cleaning process removes the loose powder or support material that forms around the target shape of the design."



What's the process like?

"My design process starts with hand sketches. Then I work with my staff to 3D model several variations that explore how the design looks three dimensionally, as well as how it might sit on the body. Once we develop an initial digital model that we like, we begin the prototyping process with our own FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D printer in the office. (This is the most common desktop printer that one can buy on the market today.) It's a cost effective and quick way to see how the design looks and wears. Once we are happy with the design, we send the file out to a 3D printing service bureau to produce the final end product."



Is it ready to wear once it's printed?

"There’s a misconception that if a piece is 3D printed, it comes out of the printer as a ready-to-ship, finished product. In fact, there’s quite a bit of post-processing, including sandblasting or coloring the pieces afterwards to make them perfect."