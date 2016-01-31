Is Mark Zuckerberg about to sort out your transportation woes?
A new patent filed by Facebook could position the social networking site as an alternative to Uber. Business Insider U.K. reports that Facebook has devised a ridesharing platform through its Events feature. People attending the same event, such as a festival or bar opening, could arrange their own carpools, eliminating the need for countless individual car services.
Event attendees would be able to identify themselves as drivers, noting how many extra passengers they can take on. They can then invite potential passengers directly or be matched up according to their common interests. Once a carpool has been arranged, the driver will receive a personalized route map from Facebook.
In other words, people would have less of a need to make their own way via cab, Uber, or other mode of transportation. Cost-effective, eco-conscious, and clever. We give it a 5.0 rating.
