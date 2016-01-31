Sarah Silverman has been known to come to awards shows fully equipped. What does that mean? Well, she once showed Giuliana Rancic her weed at the Emmys.
Did she come prepared for tonight's SAG Awards? Sort of.
Silverman told Rancic that she didn't bring a purse "this time," because she didn't want to be "overshadowed." Still, she joked — we think — that her boyfriend was "smuggling" her pot into the ceremony "in his rectum." Now remember, Silverman's boyfriend is Masters of Sex actor Michael Sheen. Let that image sink in for a bit.
Perhaps she should have carried her weed herself. As she said, "I won that Emmy that year."
Silverman is nominated for Outstanding Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role for her work in I Smile Back.
