Alison Brie's Sex Toy Story Is Both Hilarious & Horrifying

Here's a fun little tidbit to keep in mind while watching How to Be Single: The boner in one particular scene is not an actual boner. Just thought you'd like to know.
Alison Brie and co-star Anders Holm dished about the prosthetic used to, er, enhance Holm's junk on-screen in a hilarious interview with E!'s Marc Malkin. The scene, in which Holm's character appears to have a large erection, called for the use of a dildo.
"Here's my favorite story of working with this film," Holms shared. "We put in the dildo — that's the scientific word — into my pants and they were like, 'That's insane!' And I was like, 'Yeah, it looks pretty comical.' So then the prop lady was like, 'Give it to me!' She pulls out a blade and just whittles off 2 1/2 inches of it and was like, 'Here ya go! Pop that sucker back in there!'"
Brie, who also gushed about future husband Dave Franco, added that they were able to retain that "beautiful penis shape" and "nice mushroom tip." Such a relief.
Watch Brie and Holm talk penises below.
