Hilary Duff is the latest victim of the revealing antics of classic sleepover game "Never Have I Ever."
Seated with her Younger co-stars in a video round for Us Weekly, Duff revealed that she has indeed had sex in a public place. And immediately appeared embarrassed about it.
"We shouldn’t have to be answering these things!” Duff said blushing, later adding, "I've never had sex before!"
When reminded of her son, Luca, Duff joked — "It was immaculate conception!"
The other cast members were less demure about their sexcapades, while Sutton Foster couldn't quite determine whether or not she had.
Don't be so ashamed Hil, it's all fun and games. And we won't tell anyone. Pinky swear.
Watch the full clip, below.
