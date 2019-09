Along with the creative team of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl , Nike enlisted the help of seasoned TV director Tricia Brock . She was on the set of Orange Is The New Black when she got the call — and jumped at the chance to be a part of something she felt was so fresh and new. "They’re kind of whimsical," she says of the episodes, "they just make me smile."Producing an entire web series is certainly an interesting way to advertise workout gear, but what's also cool about it is that it presents a refreshingly modern view of fitness. We're so used to seeing fitness marketed to women by way of the intimidating uber-fit CrossFit girl or of course, the dreadful "sexy lady with sexy abs tells you how to lose weight" angle. But Margot vs. Lily offers another, more human and personal way to think about workout goals. The message isn't so much about gettin' jacked as it is finding the type of physical activity that speaks to you and honoring the fact we all start as beginners.Brock says that part wasn't really on her mind; she simply loved the characters. "I really responded to how intimate the material was and how much I related to it," she says. "I think there are parts of Margot and Lily that we have all been at one time in our lives."