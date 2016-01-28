It doesn't get much more iconic than Nike's "Just Do It" slogan, but the brand's latest campaign is refreshingly different: Margot vs. Lily is an eight-episode web series that follows the fitness (and life) adventures of two sisters who challenge each other to some creative New Year's resolutions.



Lily (played by Samantha Ware) is a perfectionist, and although her fitness YouTube series has a dedicated following, she's a bit of a loner IRL. Her sister, Margot (Bridgett Lundy), prefers to chill with friends and has a hard time seeing the point of a jog. But at the beginning of the new year, the two enter into a competition: Can Margot create her own popular fitness series before Lily learns to relate to other people enough to make three real friends?



The series, which launches February 1, is part of Nike's long-running #BetterForIt campaign, which was designed to boost the apparel company's appeal among women. The Margot vs. Lily episodes follow the two women on their parallel journeys, celebrating both Lily's efforts to make human connections and Margot's (somewhat disastrous) attempt at burpees.

