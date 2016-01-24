Lady Gaga took to the stage at last night's Producers Guild Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Til It Happens To You." The song, she explained from her piano, has a special resonance with her and her family, for good reason. Her aunt, Joanne Germanotta, was sexually assaulted as a college student.



"It's not only an important issue to me, but it's an important issue to my family because when my father's sister was in college, she was sexually assaulted," she shared. "Then, it tormented her so emotionally that it caused the lupus that she had to get so bad that she died.



"My father was 16 and it affected my family really tremendously my whole life," the singer continued. "That's one of the centerpieces of our family. So this song means so much to me and so much to my parents."



Watch her emotional speech in the video, below.

