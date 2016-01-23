#snowmaggedon2016? Not for this couple who just got married on the Pedestrian Bridge! https://t.co/og7wAHnrvS pic.twitter.com/WuO9qPQpGd— The Tennessean (@Tennessean) January 22, 2016
Tennessee is in the midst of the biggest snowfall it has seen since 2003, but that one wrench couldn’t stop a Nashville couple’s winter wedding.
Jessica Reed and John Pyle were determined to exchange vows on Nashville’s pedestrian bridge on January 22, even if it meant trudging through piles of snow. It’s the date they met one year ago and remains special to them. They took the “in sunshine and rain” part of the vows very seriously.
Pyle posted a simple request on his Facebook page in preparation for their big day.
“okay longest shot ever. my fiancé and I have planned to get married today on the pedestrian bridge. just happened to snow. anyone have a fur coat she can borrow? we will come get it. #thisweddingishappening”
More than 800 people liked the status, while 200 people commented on the now-deleted post and offered up their furs.
Callie Ann Starkey officiated the wedding. She told the Tennessean, “It's just so neat to see everyone come together and take care of a couple just because they love each other and want to get married. The city just kind of rallied behind it.”
The bride donned a 1920s off-the-shoulder gown provided by a couple who’ve been married for over 50 years. She also wore a fur given to her by a young woman who wrote on the newlyweds’ status.
The wedding photos are beautiful, with just two people, a blizzard, and a whole lot of love.
