Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen are gearing up for an epic Super Bowl bash, or at least it appears that way in a 30-second teaser for their upcoming Budweiser commercial.
The comedians eat hot dogs and douse themselves in talcum powder to prepare for a political parody set to air on game day.
“This is more than just a Super Bowl ad,” Bud Light's vice president Alexander Lambrecht told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s a completely new communication of what Bud Light stands for — inclusivity, positivity and fun. The Bud Light Party allows our brand to live in the right now.”
The commercial uses the tag line “Raise One to Right Now.” It’s a corny campaign slogan that’s perfect for Rogen and Schumer to skewer.
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey is also set to co-star in the commercial, according to the The Daily Mail. The athlete was spotted filming with the Trainwreck star in Los Angeles.
The advertisement is “bringing people together — for fun — over a beer,” according to Anheuser-Busch. If the teaser is any sign, this Budweiser commercial may be one of the Super Bowl’s best.
