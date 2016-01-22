We all know this feeling. We hear Drake’s megasmash “Hotline Bling” and think, “Man, I wish someone would remix this song but make it be about a metro-specific parking problem.”
The Philadelphia Police Department have your back. In a video that’s sure to surpass the original in terms of sheer virality (and has already surpassed it in terms of artistry), the Philly Police released “HotlineSavesies.”
“You need to call us from your cell phone / Late night when you see that cone,” some poor police officer, who presumably lost a bet, sings.
The city wants to combat the practice of saving shoveled spaces in advance of the upcoming winter storm. They write, on Facebook, “Soon, people everywhere will be using cones, lawn chairs, trashcans, uh, toilets, and any other household item that they can think of to save their shoveled-out parking spot. Folks - the spot isn't yours, and saving it is against the law.”
We have to say, for a police department, this is a pretty good video. It’s not this one, which cost $20,000 and features Quentin Tarantino producing, but it’s also not the worst thing we’ve ever seen. The loop of Drake tossing down orange parking cones is pretty special.
HotlineSavesies
A snow storm is coming..and you know what that means. Soon, people everywhere will be using cones, lawn chairs, trashcans, uh, toilets, and any other household item that they can think of to save their shoveled-out parking spot. Folks - the spot isn't yours, and saving it is against the law. Don't fight and argue with your neighbors - if you see an offending spot saver, call 911 and the PPD will swing by and check it out.Oh! Since we are a totally hip police department, and as such, we know that the kids like the Drake, we made this neat video that you can share with them! Now, it's easy for young kids everywhere to get the message that when it comes to holding parking spots on public streets, Philadelphia is a #NoSavesies city!Posted by Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday, January 20, 2016
