There are a lot of reasons to be jealous of Kate Hudson. She's talented, gorgeous, rich, and has had paired up with some of the world's sexiest co-stars on-screen and off. Just this fall, she was rumored to be dating Nick Jonas. But we've never been more envious than we are after seeing her latest cuddle buddy. The star posted a short Instagram video of herself snuggling up to a panda cub on a press tour for Kung Fu Panda 3. Forget the fabulous Hollywood perks — that is the furry stuff our dreams are made of!
The baby giant panda in the video is just 4 months old. The 36-year-old and her cast mates were visiting the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, according to People. In the clip, the baby bear is sitting on the actress' lap like a chubby, extremely well-behaved little toddler. The video has garnered nearly 100,000 likes and over 8,000 comments since it was posted on Wednesday. "I'm in love," Hudson captioned the post. And we are, too.
