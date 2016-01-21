Scooter Braun definitely doesn’t have Justin Bieber's vocal abilities, but that didn't stop him from crooning when the duo hit the opening night of Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show, All I Have.
While waiting for the newest Vegas attraction to hit the stage, Braun and Bieber playfully belted J.Lo's classic hit, “Waiting for Tonight.” While the Purpose singer hit every note, his manager struggled to get on key. He should leave the singing to his superstar client.
Other celebrities also packed Planet Hollywood to see the diva perform in her first Las Vegas residency. Rebel Wilson and Kelly Osbourne even got in on the Bieber action.
The Pitch Perfect actress sent a note asking Bieber to check “yes” or “no” to taking them out after the show. He checked yes and even posed for some cute pictures with the two Hollywood starlets.
If all of this excitement happened on the first night of Lopez’s Las Vegas show, we can’t wait for the next three years.
