Jennifer Lopez has shared the stage with many good-looking men and women throughout her career. But her latest dance partners have them all beat. J.Lo posted two adorable pictures of her tearing up the dance floor at a formal event with her 7-year-old twins, Max and Emme. "Me and my lil man" the "On the Floor" singer captioned the action shot of her and son Max bogeying. The other photo shows Lopez's daughter Emme hugging her mom's legs. The pop star wrote, "Me and my mini me." Both stars-in-the-making are smiling ear to ear while they dance the night away with Mom.
Lopez has a big month coming up. Her NBC cop drama, Shades of Blue, premieres next week, along with the finale season of American Idol. Then, on January 20, the singer singer kicks off a residency in Las Vegas. We've got some backup dancers in mind for her.
