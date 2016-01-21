



“Hey guys! I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there in person, but I’m with you all in spirit,” Efron said in the video. "My favorite scene from the movie has to be ‘We’re All in This Together.’ The unity, the whole cast in that moment was just really, really fun. I’ll never forget that day of filming. It’s embedded in my mind as one of the most beautiful days of my entire life. Thank you so much for being part of this huge High School Musical extravaganza. It’s become the coolest thing that I’ve ever a part of.”



Aw, that's sweet Zefron! But...not quite good enough, according to fans.