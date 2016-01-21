The Wildcats are back! Or, most of them, anyway. Cast members from High School Musical gathered to relive all their Disney Channel glory in a reunion that aired last night.
Zac Efron, who played jock-meets-singer Troy Bolton, was notably unable to attend and reached out to fans through a pre-taped video message.
“Hey guys! I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there in person, but I’m with you all in spirit,” Efron said in the video. "My favorite scene from the movie has to be ‘We’re All in This Together.’ The unity, the whole cast in that moment was just really, really fun. I’ll never forget that day of filming. It’s embedded in my mind as one of the most beautiful days of my entire life. Thank you so much for being part of this huge High School Musical extravaganza. It’s become the coolest thing that I’ve ever a part of.”
Aw, that's sweet Zefron! But...not quite good enough, according to fans.
I think the only way to salvage things is to deliver us an updated version of this performance, Efron. The (basket)ball's in your court.
