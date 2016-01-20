Story from TV Shows

Zac Efron & Mathew Perry: In Cahoots To Destroy Cast Reunions?

Elizabeth Kiefer
Fact one: Matthew Perry is skipping out on an upcoming opportunity to reunite with his former Friends cast mates on an NBC special airing next month.

Face Two: Zac Efron bailed on the High School Musical reunion because he's really busy promoting his new movie, Dirty Grandpa.

But are these incidents related? In all likelihood: no. And yet, fans of both shows are raising internet eyebrows comparing both men's seemingly coincidental decisions to skip out on revisiting the shows that made them famous.

So far, the theories include: Matthew Perry and Zac Efron are actually the same person in real life and don't want to wreck the illusory web they've woven all these years.
Twitter.

They are actually all tied up having a 17 Again gathering, at which they will be the only two people in attendance...
Twitter.
Or they've already committed the time slots to filming a secret 17 Again sequel, probably entitled 17 Again, Again.
Twitter.
The truth is out there, you guys. But in the meantime, this commenter probably best summed up our feelings about Efron and Perry sidestepping the trek down memory lane.

Twitter.
