Fact one: Matthew Perry is skipping out on an upcoming opportunity to reunite with his former Friends cast mates on an NBC special airing next month.
Face Two: Zac Efron bailed on the High School Musical reunion because he's really busy promoting his new movie, Dirty Grandpa.
But are these incidents related? In all likelihood: no. And yet, fans of both shows are raising internet eyebrows comparing both men's seemingly coincidental decisions to skip out on revisiting the shows that made them famous.
So far, the theories include: Matthew Perry and Zac Efron are actually the same person in real life and don't want to wreck the illusory web they've woven all these years.
Face Two: Zac Efron bailed on the High School Musical reunion because he's really busy promoting his new movie, Dirty Grandpa.
But are these incidents related? In all likelihood: no. And yet, fans of both shows are raising internet eyebrows comparing both men's seemingly coincidental decisions to skip out on revisiting the shows that made them famous.
So far, the theories include: Matthew Perry and Zac Efron are actually the same person in real life and don't want to wreck the illusory web they've woven all these years.
Advertisement
Matthew Perry is ruining the Friends reunion & Zac Efron is ruining the HSM reunion. They're the same person:( pic.twitter.com/BZ1w8rgNU3— mia (@emelliamia) January 18, 2016
They are actually all tied up having a 17 Again gathering, at which they will be the only two people in attendance...
plot twist: both zac efron and matthew perry are having 17 again reunion so that's why they can't attend friends&hsm pic.twitter.com/1L3bSZPvin— maria ,, (@17blackstyIes) January 17, 2016
Or they've already committed the time slots to filming a secret 17 Again sequel, probably entitled 17 Again, Again.
what if Matthew Perry & Zac Efron aren't going to the reunions cus they're secretly filming the sequel to '17 Again'— ㅤ (@ClNEMAH) January 18, 2016
The truth is out there, you guys. But in the meantime, this commenter probably best summed up our feelings about Efron and Perry sidestepping the trek down memory lane.
in loving memory of zac efron and matthew perry, they aint dead but they are to me pic.twitter.com/fjxhYJ2V2p— cindy | 6 (@wtmlynch) January 18, 2016
Advertisement