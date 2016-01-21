Late last month Rob Kardashian was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with diabetes. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Kris Jenner says the "quite serious" health scare was a "godsend."
"That was almost a relief, because then he can take all the steps," she explained. "It was like a godsend, so it's all good."
Doctors have told Kardashian to monitor his blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. Jenner said that will be a challenge for her only son.
"It's one thing to say, 'Oh, I'm going to get on the healthy path,' but then you really need to get on the healthy path," she said.
"He's such a perfectionist," Jenner added. "It's a big challenge for him now to turn all that around, but he can, and that's the good news — he can turn it around and be in a much healthier place."
The momager also spoke about Caitlyn Jenner's show, Scott Disick's role in her family, and seeing herself portrayed on TV in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Watch more below.
