Demi Lovato Poses In Lingerie For A #NoPhotoshop Selfie

Behind the scenes (and bathroom door) of my Allure cover shoot.. Posting a #nophotoshop pic because I'm proud to show my body the way it naturally is.. (And there was great lighting...) 😂❤️ #Allure #CONFIDENT 💋💋💋

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 19, 2016 at 11:52am PST