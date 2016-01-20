Demi Lovato Poses In Lingerie For A #NoPhotoshop Selfie

Don't ever doubt Demi Lovato's confidence.
Last year, Lovato posed completely nude for Vanity Fair in the name of body confidence. And now, she's starting 2016 with another picture that she hopes will inspire her fans.
On Tuesday, Lovato posted an un-retouched photo of herself to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new shoot for Allure magazine's "clean" issue. In the photo, Lovato is stripped down to her underwear — though still rocking a red lip.
"Posting a #nophotoshop pic because I'm proud to show my body the way it naturally is.. (And there was great lighting...)," Lovato wrote in the caption.
Lovato's message of confidence has taken center stage during the past year, from the Vanity Fair shoot to her participation in #NoMakeupMondays and the release of her most recent album.
"I've never felt as confident in my skin as I do today," Lovato told Allure. "A year ago, on tour, almost every inch of my body was covered by clothing...Once I started feeling better about myself, I felt better about showing more skin."
