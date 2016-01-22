

"People need to take it a notch up, off of Facebook," Monteith says. The Facebook discussion of Caraluzzi's open-carry policy has brought plenty of non-residents into the conversation, but the acrimonious debate doesn't help Newtown residents, many of whom are still dealing with the aftermath of the shooting.



During our conversation, Jonson mentioned the possibility of the Connecticut Food Association (CFA) creating a statewide standard for grocery stores' open-carry policies.



Wayne Pesce, the CFA president, tells Refinery29 that many advocacy groups have approached the CFA about the issue. While the CFA will work with individual stores to create crisis-management protocols, the organization also recognizes Connecticut law, Pesce explains.



"We will lead the discussion, and they will make the decisions individually," Pesce says. He encourages activists to contact state legislators, because the open-carry issue extends further than grocery stores. Real progress will come from work between constituents, legislators, and specific businesses and companies — not just via Facebook posts.



Refinery29 has reached out to Caraluzzi's corporate office for comment and will update this story when we obtain a response.