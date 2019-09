After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, the state passed a law banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Twenty children and six teachers were killed, a moment that President Obama has called the worst day of his presidency.Many in Newtown are still reeling from the shooting and discussing how to prevent future tragedies. But a whole new debate has started thanks to local grocery chain Caraluzzi's. Many residents were surprised to learn recently that customers are allowed to openly carry guns in its stores, a policy that has inspired a deeply divided response.People have taken to Caraluzzi's Facebook and Yelp pages to express both displeasure and satisfaction with the store's policy. But what's been lost in the discussion is that online outrage probably won't change it — and it definitely won't affect state laws, either.I scrolled through several reviews that have been posted to the store's page and reference the open-carry policy. I'd hoped to speak with Newtown residents on both sides of the issue who had posted reviews of the store.However, most of the pro-open carry people I reached out to didn't respond to me, and the ones who did don't live near Newtown (and thus don't shop at the Newtown Caraluzzi's store regularly).