Jennifer Aniston has been a bikini-body icon basically since her Friends days. But it's not just her physical fitness that's admirable — the actress also has a great attitude about being comfortable in her own skin.
The 47-year-old recently told People that she has no intention of trading in her two-piece for a little more coverage as time marches on. "If I can be the first 80-year-old to go out there successfully in a bikini, then I'll take that on," she revealed.
"I don't think anybody needs to rein in anything because of an age," she went on. "That is absolute BS. To each his own! Everybody needs to stay in his own backyard."
Amen to minding your own business — and also wearing whatever you want because that's what you've decided to do. There is no expiration date on what kind of bathing suit a woman should wear if she wants. And while we're all for Aniston pioneering the trend, hopefully there are plenty of Golden Girls-age gals who will beat her to the punch!
