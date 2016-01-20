Ever see a pregnant celebrity and think to yourself, Um, that's what I look like after lunch at Chipotle? If so, you'll appreciate this expecting star's pregnancy pic. On Tuesday, Audrina Patridge shared a photo of her barely-there bump on Instagram. In the picture, she is standing in the surf on a beautiful beach in Australia, rocking a teeny-weeny string bikini — and a teeny-weeny baby bump.
The former reality star paired the pic with a spot-on caption. "Burrito or baby?" she wrote. Good question! We wouldn't have known she was just beginning to show if she hadn't spelled it out. "@bowie82 posted this debut of my mini bump so figured I should toooo" Patridge added, referring to fiancé Corey Bohan. Bohan shared the photo first with the cute caption, "@audrinapatridge & our soon to be [baby emoji]."
We're looking forward to seeing Patridge's burrito belly grow into unmistakeable "with child" status in the months to come.
The former reality star paired the pic with a spot-on caption. "Burrito or baby?" she wrote. Good question! We wouldn't have known she was just beginning to show if she hadn't spelled it out. "@bowie82 posted this debut of my mini bump so figured I should toooo" Patridge added, referring to fiancé Corey Bohan. Bohan shared the photo first with the cute caption, "@audrinapatridge & our soon to be [baby emoji]."
We're looking forward to seeing Patridge's burrito belly grow into unmistakeable "with child" status in the months to come.
Advertisement