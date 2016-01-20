Sure, we can’t all have a cat doppelgänger like Adam Driver, but maybe (just maybe), we can all have a dog twin.
That’s the idea behind the Twitter account You Are Dog Now. The concept is pretty simple: users tweet a picture of themselves, and the account makes you a dog:
.@mimseymichele You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/sbgYh8G8Cj— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
.@s0ulthief You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/8GEDGEUj1T— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
A few celebrities are even dogs now:
.@prattprattpratt You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/Fovul4xEyL— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
The account also says you can send pictures of your squad and get them turned into dogs now as well:
@andy_strudwick You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/UzGTQMf1un— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 19, 2016
.@Bama_Jess You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/otHmRY2yA0— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
Of course, not every one of the account’s nearly 20k users are guaranteed to get a response. The anonymous creator behind the account is in college and can't keep up with the demand.
You are dog now, but I am college now. Will make more after class 🐶🎓 pic.twitter.com/N8lMKJUa7o— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 19, 2016
But for those lucky enough to get a response, the canine twinships are golden:
.@laurastge You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/nhrdAj6S5D— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
.@Musselman55 You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/X0N0F0KSoo— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
.@anvitagupta4 You Are Dog Now pic.twitter.com/jadqTAT8eE— YouAreDogNow (@YouAreDogNow) January 20, 2016
