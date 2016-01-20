Story from Tech

This Twitter Account Will Find Your Dog Twin

Marshall Bright
Sure, we can’t all have a cat doppelgänger like Adam Driver, but maybe (just maybe), we can all have a dog twin.

That’s the idea behind the Twitter account You Are Dog Now. The concept is pretty simple: users tweet a picture of themselves, and the account makes you a dog:

A few celebrities are even dogs now:
The account also says you can send pictures of your squad and get them turned into dogs now as well:
Of course, not every one of the account’s nearly 20k users are guaranteed to get a response. The anonymous creator behind the account is in college and can't keep up with the demand.
But for those lucky enough to get a response, the canine twinships are golden:
For more dog matches (and to maybe become a dog yourself), you can follow @youaredognow on Twitter.
