Jennifer Lawrence Signs On For Huge New Film Role

Jennifer Lawrence is following up Joy with another biopic. The current Oscar nominee will play Marita Lorenz, the German-born American woman who became Fidel Castro's lover in 1959, in an upcoming film, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Marita will reunite Lawrence with American Hustle co-writer Eric Warren Singer. The Sony project will follow 19-year-old Lorenz's 1959 affair with Castro, which resulted in a terminated pregnancy. After fleeing Cuba, Lorenz joined a group of anti-communists and was recruited by the CIA to help carry out an assassination plot. Lorenz, who now lives in America, claimed to have had involvement in the assassination of President Kennedy. She also romanced a Venezuelan dictator and carried out spy missions for the FBI.
Sounds like just the sort of juicy material Lawrence can sink her teeth into. Will anyone be surprised if the spy drama brings more Oscar glory for the 25-year-old?
