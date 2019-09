Dearborn, where the Michigan chapter of Who Is Hussain is based, has one of the largest Muslim populations in the country. According to data from the 2000 U.S. Census , Arab-Americans were nearly 30% of the population in the city. And as stated by The Washington Post , Dearborn is the first city in America to elect a majority-Muslim council.The willingness of the local Muslim population to lend a hand is in stark contrast to local government officials. Besides accusations that Gov. Rick Snyder of Michigan failed to adequately respond to the water crisis until it made national news, the governor has also been notable for his opposition to Muslims. In late 2015, Snyder was one of 30 state governors who said that they would not allow Syrian refugees to enter the state, due to fears of terrorism.