Amy Schumer paused for a photo with teenage film critic Jackson Murphy at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards. But it wasn't long before he gave her good reason to regret it.Murphy — the precocious reviewer behind the site Lights Camera Jackson — quickly shared the image of himself and the Trainwreck star to his social media. "Spent the night with Amy Schumer," the 17-year-old wrote. "Certainly not the first guy to write that." That's where the trouble began.