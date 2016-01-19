Amy Schumer paused for a photo with teenage film critic Jackson Murphy at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards. But it wasn't long before he gave her good reason to regret it.
Murphy — the precocious reviewer behind the site Lights Camera Jackson — quickly shared the image of himself and the Trainwreck star to his social media. "Spent the night with Amy Schumer," the 17-year-old wrote. "Certainly not the first guy to write that." That's where the trouble began.
When you slut-shame Schumer on social media, she is not just going to let it slide. The comedian posted a swift response to Murphy's gaffe.
@LCJReviews @jondaly I get it. Cause I'm a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad.— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 18, 2016
Murphy took Schumer's response to heart, issuing an apology tweet.
I truly apologize for the tweet I posted earlier. I'm not a comedian and it wasn't funny. @amyschumer— LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) January 18, 2016
But it was Schumer who had the last word on the subject.
@LCJReviews that's really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 18, 2016
Given the touchy circumstances — namely, that she was trying to gently call out a teenager and hopefully impart some valuable insight — we think Schumer handled the incident perfectly. And hopefully, Murphy absorbed this short lesson in sexism and will express himself more carefully in the future.
