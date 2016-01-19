Channing Tatum Posts Glowing Tribute To "Magical" Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

Erin Donnelly
Between their Lip Sync Battle showdown and their stunning red carpet appearances, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum have given us serious #relationshipgoals. Now they're taking it up a notch.

The Hateful Eight actor went on Instagram yesterday to post a glowing tribute to his wife. Turns out he's also a budding photographer.

"It's not hard to take a beautiful picture of this magical creature," he captioned a rather ethereal-looking snap of Dewan Tatum. "But I thought this one was special."

Another photo taken with his new Leica shows the actress standing on a country road in an oversized denim shirt.

"If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path, much less stayed on it and not flown off in a flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia," he joked. "Hahahaha. To my light. I love you."

Advertisement

It's not hard to take a beautiful picture of this magical creature. But I thought this one was special. #leicaQ

A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on


Okay, so that's pretty sexy. Can't wait to see what these two lovebirds have planned for Valentine's Day.
Advertisement
Channing Tatum Posts Tribute To Jenna Dewan Tatum
written by Erin Donnelly
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock.

More from Pop Culture