Between their Lip Sync Battle showdown and their stunning red carpet appearances, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum have given us serious #relationshipgoals. Now they're taking it up a notch.
The Hateful Eight actor went on Instagram yesterday to post a glowing tribute to his wife. Turns out he's also a budding photographer.
"It's not hard to take a beautiful picture of this magical creature," he captioned a rather ethereal-looking snap of Dewan Tatum. "But I thought this one was special."
Another photo taken with his new Leica shows the actress standing on a country road in an oversized denim shirt.
"If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path, much less stayed on it and not flown off in a flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia," he joked. "Hahahaha. To my light. I love you."
The Hateful Eight actor went on Instagram yesterday to post a glowing tribute to his wife. Turns out he's also a budding photographer.
"It's not hard to take a beautiful picture of this magical creature," he captioned a rather ethereal-looking snap of Dewan Tatum. "But I thought this one was special."
Another photo taken with his new Leica shows the actress standing on a country road in an oversized denim shirt.
"If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path, much less stayed on it and not flown off in a flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia," he joked. "Hahahaha. To my light. I love you."
Advertisement
Okay, so that's pretty sexy. Can't wait to see what these two lovebirds have planned for Valentine's Day.
Advertisement