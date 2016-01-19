Between their Lip Sync Battle showdown and their stunning red carpet appearances, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum have given us serious #relationshipgoals. Now they're taking it up a notch.



The Hateful Eight actor went on Instagram yesterday to post a glowing tribute to his wife. Turns out he's also a budding photographer.



"It's not hard to take a beautiful picture of this magical creature," he captioned a rather ethereal-looking snap of Dewan Tatum. "But I thought this one was special."



Another photo taken with his new Leica shows the actress standing on a country road in an oversized denim shirt.



"If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path, much less stayed on it and not flown off in a flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia," he joked. "Hahahaha. To my light. I love you."



