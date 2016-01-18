What's going on with the Biebs this weekend, you ask? Well, it's pretty random. Justin Bieber is on a musical roll. He dropped the latest song in his list of hit records, titled "I'll Be There." It's a love song, about being there for your partner through hard times. And it surprised the heck out of everyone that he released it.
The song features Bieber showing off his rapping and singing skills over a soothing dance beat. The track isn't featured on Purpose and wasn't marketed as a single, but it's still racking up views on Vevo. Without an official video, the song already has more than 190,000 views.
It's only Monday, and the "What Do You Mean?" star is being surprised by the response of fans, including actor Adam Sandler, whom he happened to run into while crossing the street. Bieber, of course, caught the whole thing on video. Justin Bieber's life: nothing like ours.
