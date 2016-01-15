Have you ever listened to the radio and thought to yourself, Do these artists even know how to play an actual instrument?! Well, they do. Even Justin Bieber, with his baby man bun, can tickle the keys at the drop of a hat.
At the Montage Beverly Hills, the 21-year-old Biebs did a surprising performance of "Für Elise." Yes, "Für Elise," the piano composition by Ludwig van Beethoven. One observer, Josh Miller, captured a short video of the "Sorry" singer playing the song and shared it on Instagram.
"Für Elise - Ludwig Van... Bieber," he captioned the photo, thus creating one of the best celebrity puns we've heard in a while. This moment comes as a close second to Bieber's other candid performances, only this one is sans Selena Gomez.
This goes to prove that one should not judge a boy by his angel wing neck tattoos. He just might be a classic man at heart.
Don't sleep on Justin Bieber, y'all.
