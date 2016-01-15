These Pics Of A Bride & Her Service Dog Will Melt Your Heart

The quiet moments before a bride walks down the aisle are pretty nerve-racking — and not just for her. But for those suffering from clinical anxiety, it can be a much more intensified experience. So when bride Valerie Parrott shared a photo of her service dog, Bella, calming her before her big reveal, we just about melted.
The image (shot by Mad Photo & Design) quickly went viral on Reddit, and features Parrott and her pooch cuddling up in a moment of serenity before the ceremony, which took place Jan. 9 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
According to Parrott, Bella (a 3-year-old yellow Lab) helps ease her tension by licking and nuzzling her in an effort to prevent panic attacks from occurring. The beautiful pic shows the powerful relationship between a service dog and her owner.
Plus, who can resist an adorable Lab in a pink tutu? After the above photo was snapped, Bella went on to join Parrott and her father as he walked her down the aisle. Our hearts are officially exploding. (Huffington Post)
