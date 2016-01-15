Story from Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Shares Inspiring Burn Survivor's Selfie

Erin Donnelly
Kylie Jenner has shared another selfie, but it's not what you're expecting.

Rather than showing off her Lip Kit or a brand-new hair color, the reality TV star is giving props to a young female burn survivor. Harley Dabbs, who suffered burns to more than 80% of her body as a toddler in 1997, shared a makeup-free selfie showing off her scars, prompting Jenner to repost it in support.

"This is 100% me," Dabbs wrote in the original post. "No filter, no Photoshop, no caked-on makeup. Just my natural, covered in scars, self. The most pure form of beauty. And I'm happy with it. 😌 As long as I think I'm beautiful, nothing or anyone else's opinion matters."

Jenner called the photo inspiring and encouraging. Dabbs' response, per Facebook, was pretty straightforward. "Holy crap!"

She also shared an Instagram note thanking those who have reached out with support.

Can we please get more of this, Kylie?
