Kylie Jenner Shares Inspiring Burn Survivor's Selfie

Kylie Jenner has shared another selfie, but it's not what you're expecting.
Rather than showing off her Lip Kit or a brand-new hair color, the reality TV star is giving props to a young female burn survivor. Harley Dabbs, who suffered burns to more than 80% of her body as a toddler in 1997, shared a makeup-free selfie showing off her scars, prompting Jenner to repost it in support.
I look at stories all day that inspire and encourage me. #iammorethan is a way to share these stories with you guys in hopes that it could help you too. Bullying other people is not the answer. Be kind to everybody. You are the dopest for this @harleydearest thanks for sharing.... "This is 100% me. No filter, no photoshop, no caked on makeup. Just my natural, covered in scars, self. The most pure form of beauty. And I'm happy with it. 😌 As long as I think I'm beautiful, nothing or anyone else's opinion matters. #burnsurvivor #IAmMoreThan"
"This is 100% me," Dabbs wrote in the original post. "No filter, no Photoshop, no caked-on makeup. Just my natural, covered in scars, self. The most pure form of beauty. And I'm happy with it. 😌 As long as I think I'm beautiful, nothing or anyone else's opinion matters."
Jenner called the photo inspiring and encouraging. Dabbs' response, per Facebook, was pretty straightforward. "Holy crap!"
She also shared an Instagram note thanking those who have reached out with support.
Can we please get more of this, Kylie?
