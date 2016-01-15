Kylie Jenner Shares Inspiring Burn Survivor's Selfie

I look at stories all day that inspire and encourage me. #iammorethan is a way to share these stories with you guys in hopes that it could help you too. Bullying other people is not the answer. Be kind to everybody. You are the dopest for this @harleydearest thanks for sharing.... "This is 100% me. No filter, no photoshop, no caked on makeup. Just my natural, covered in scars, self. The most pure form of beauty. And I'm happy with it. 😌 As long as I think I'm beautiful, nothing or anyone else's opinion matters. #burnsurvivor #IAmMoreThan"

