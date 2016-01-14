Kim Kardashian Thinks She's The Leader Of The Kardashian Family

Kris Jenner might be seen as the one who runs the Kardashian family, but Kim Kardashian could be the true leader. People reports Kardashian explained in an interview for Editorialist's upcoming spring issue (which she posted on her app and website today) that she's the one in charge.
"It's so funny, because I'll hear stories like, 'Kris Jenner is the puppet master, having all of her kids do this and that,' and I'm like, 'If they only knew. I'm the one that will be like, 'Kylie, do this. Kendall, you should do this,'" she explained. Kim goes on to explain her passion for business. She does not, however, suggest a nickname for herself to complement Jenner's "momager."
So who is really in control over the Kardashians and their destiny? Maybe the truth is they all bring some element of power to the table — and what keeps the family together is allowing each member to have a moment to believe they're totally in charge.
