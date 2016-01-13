Us Weekly has rediscovered Kim Kardashian's first-ever magazine cover story, a feature for Complex from 2007 — and it's filled with gems. Most notably, Kardashian apparently referred to herself as "Princess Kim" and claimed she was an outdoorsy person.
Complex's cover line seems unimaginable now. "Who is Kim Kardashian?," they ask. Their answer? "Paris Hilton's BFF." But Kardashian's anonymity is far from the only surprising part of the story.
Kardashian named skydiving, skiing, and partying and some of her favorite hobbies. Okay, maybe that last one's not so surprising, but the other two? We didn't peg Kardashian as someone who'd ever describe herself as "a really outdoorsy sports person."
But even though she was relatively unknown at the time, Kardashian still devoted a portion of the interview to the same criticisms she and her siblings face now — that they were spoiled when they were younger and don't work for their money.
"I know people think we drive around in these nice cars and we do whatever we want and our parents will pay our credit cards, but that's not the case," Kardashian told Complex in 2007. "Sure, my parents were generous. I got a nice car at 16; but at 19, I was cut off. I've worked really hard."
Kardashian might not be too "outdoorsy" these days, but the Kardashians and Jenners will probably be defending their monetary status for years to come. Some things really don't change.
