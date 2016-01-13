If you're wondering whether or not your online dating match could be into kink, you might be closer to an answer. Popular dating site OKCupid has released its 2015 year in review, and as it turns out, their users are interested in BDSM.
OKCupid users can provide as much or as little information as they wish on their profiles, so some users didn't respond to all of the following questions. But, thanks to the dating site's huge user base, the average number of responders was around 200,000.
The stats — which come from OKCupid's newly launched blog and data hub, The Deep End — revealed that 58% of OKCupid users wanted to give bondage a try. While 60% of them liked the idea of being tied up, and 40% preferred to be the ones doing the tying. Given the reported benefits of practicing BDSM, can you blame them for being curious?
But that's not all OKCupid learned about the desires of its 2015 users. When asked about solo play, 58% of users said they masturbated a few times a week, which is an 18% increase from the previous year. And 23% admitted to doing so every day or more. In terms of dating, users showed clear priorities when judging prospective partners. Racial bias, poor hygiene, and hard drug use ranked among people's top deal breakers.
Trends that were a bit more eye roll-worthy? Use of the word "bae," which one Urban Dictionary user called the "worst excuse for a word," doubled in frequency. Mentions of "Netflix and chill" rose by 5,357%. "Trump" appeared in users' profiles seven times more than in 2014, which initially seems like a bad thing, but the doubled use of "idiocracy" might explain that increase.
Overall, 2015 saw an increase in tolerance and an interest in sexual exploration — which is pretty awesome. While OKCupid expects to see a continued rise in open-mindedness and all things Netflix, no one knows for sure what 2016 holds in store for OKCupid's intrepid online daters.
To the 58% that may test drive BDSM this year, we highly encourage you to get consent, go slow, and be prepared.
The stats — which come from OKCupid's newly launched blog and data hub, The Deep End — revealed that 58% of OKCupid users wanted to give bondage a try. While 60% of them liked the idea of being tied up, and 40% preferred to be the ones doing the tying. Given the reported benefits of practicing BDSM, can you blame them for being curious?
But that's not all OKCupid learned about the desires of its 2015 users. When asked about solo play, 58% of users said they masturbated a few times a week, which is an 18% increase from the previous year. And 23% admitted to doing so every day or more. In terms of dating, users showed clear priorities when judging prospective partners. Racial bias, poor hygiene, and hard drug use ranked among people's top deal breakers.
Trends that were a bit more eye roll-worthy? Use of the word "bae," which one Urban Dictionary user called the "worst excuse for a word," doubled in frequency. Mentions of "Netflix and chill" rose by 5,357%. "Trump" appeared in users' profiles seven times more than in 2014, which initially seems like a bad thing, but the doubled use of "idiocracy" might explain that increase.
Overall, 2015 saw an increase in tolerance and an interest in sexual exploration — which is pretty awesome. While OKCupid expects to see a continued rise in open-mindedness and all things Netflix, no one knows for sure what 2016 holds in store for OKCupid's intrepid online daters.
To the 58% that may test drive BDSM this year, we highly encourage you to get consent, go slow, and be prepared.
Advertisement