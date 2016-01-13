Cara Delevingne's Insta Tribute To St. Vincent Is Pure #RelationshipGoals

Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, aren't the kind of celebrity couple who bombard everyone with gushy tweets and smoochy selfies. That's probably what makes these rare, loved-up Instagram posts so darn sweet and romantic. Never break up, you two.
Delevingne kicked things off by sharing three photos anointing her musician girlfriend as her #WomanCrushWednesday. We assume she's her crush every day, but it's still cute.
Clark returned the favor with a sweet photo of Delevingne. According to the singer's caption, she's in mourning, but it seems the model-actress has been offering her support. (We suspect this is a reaction to the death of David Bowie, whom Clark called her "ultimate idol" just days ago.)
And no, we don't know where that baby came from.
This reminds us. Can we all go ahead and make "St. Cara" the official couple nickname?
