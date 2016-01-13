Khloe Kardashian had to make an emergency landing but don't worry, she’s fine.
Work hard, cocktail harder! The countdown starts now!#kocktailswithkhloe premieres next Wed, Jan 20 at 10/9c on FYI! pic.twitter.com/EvmY66n8I1— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 13, 2016
The reality star was with pal Joyce Bonelli on her way to New York City to film her upcoming show Kocktails with Khloe when their plans hit an unexpected snag. They touched down in Las Vegas and immediately began tweeting.
supposed 2b in NYC but somehow I'm in Vegas NYC I'm trying to get there. Emergency landing but Joyce and I are SAFE pic.twitter.com/J2WbNc2zdR— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 12, 2016
Live streamers get ready Joyce and I are in full of effect. Go now!!!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 13, 2016
Kocktails with Khloé and Joyce!! pic.twitter.com/vNpspTxFpf— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 13, 2016
"An American airlines flight 256 departed from LA en route to JFK. They called for an emergency landing due to concerns of smoke in the cockpit. The plane landed safely at 3:18pm and the alert was terminated (everything was found safe) at 3:27pm," a McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas told ET.
TMZ reports that Khloe had to make a quick dash to the first class lounge. We've all been there.
During a livestream via her app, she said that she and Joyce were safe. A second livestream — a video chat with sister Kendall — revealed that she would depart on another flight that would enable her to make her appearance on Good Morning America tomorrow.
We’re happy that the star is safe and we hope that she can track down something to do in Las Vegas. I wonder if a young millionaire can possibly find something to do there? It’s hard to say.
Advertisement