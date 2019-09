"An American airlines flight 256 departed from LA en route to JFK. They called for an emergency landing due to concerns of smoke in the cockpit. The plane landed safely at 3:18pm and the alert was terminated (everything was found safe) at 3:27pm," a McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas told ET TMZ reports that Khloe had to make a quick dash to the first class lounge . We've all been there.During a livestream via her app, she said that she and Joyce were safe. A second livestream — a video chat with sister Kendall — revealed that she would depart on another flight that would enable her to make her appearance on Good Morning America tomorrow.We’re happy that the star is safe and we hope that she can track down something to do in Las Vegas. I wonder if a young millionaire can possibly find something to do there? It’s hard to say.