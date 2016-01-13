Hilary Duff lost a close friend today, as she mourned her beloved Frenchie Beau. Beau passed this afternoon. As animal lovers ourselves, we’re sad on her behalf.
Dogs are our best friends and it’s an ongoing tragedy that we continually outlive them. Where The Red Fern Grows primes us for this kind of sadness, but it doesn’t really do anything to truly prepare us. When I put my childhood dog down, I had to leave the room because I couldn’t stop crying. It’s just a dog, but it’s also a dog. It’s a member of the family.
The ultimate recent example of heartbreaking work inspired by a pet is Miley Cyrus’s “Pablow the Blowfish,” during which she was moved to tears singing about her departed fish.
It makes sense that celebrities might have outsized relationships with their pets. A celebrity’s life is filled with demands: Go here, talk to this person, smile, be nice, sign autographs, be nice to paparazzi, and on and on. If you have a bad day, you get branded an asshole. A dog doesn’t judge you. A dog, as long as you pet it and feed it, is your uncomplicated friend. It just asks that you exist.
Duff says she’s too sad to post additional images of Beau, but here are some on her behalf.
RIP Beau.
